Homes plan for petrol station site in Backwell

A plan for seven homes on the site of a petrol station and other units has been submitted.

The scheme, submitted by WH Architects, would see a range of buildings on land adjacent to Nailsea and Backwell rail station, in Station Road, Backwell, demolished and replaced with seven new homes.

It is currently occupied by Backwell Motors, and some retail buildings on the site would remain, however and businesses relocated.

"The car repair workshops to the rear of the site are large and underused following the relocation of the spray painting work to an offsite facility," the application says.

"It is proposed that the activities that currently take place within the small workshop at the front of the site are relocated into the main warehouse building.

"It is proposed that Equicraft, a specialist horse equipment and supplies shop is to relocated to the rear of the site in a purpose built, single storey building.

"Scattered in the rear of the site are various storage containers and small outbuildings. It is proposed that these are removed and replaced with a new single storey building to the rear of the existing workshop."

In the area near the Station Road access, however, buildings - including the petrol station - would be demolished for the homes.

"The petrol station site and residential accommodation above will be demolished and seven, two- and three-bedroom houses with associated parking, cycle and bin storage are proposed at the front of the site," the application adds.

"This will greatly improve the street scene."

The new homes will be 'highly sustainable', the plan says, being insulated to modern standards, having a high degree air-tightness and minimal requirement for heating.

How the homes, on the site in Station Road, Backwell, could look - Credit: WH Architects

"The proposed roofs will have PV panels fixed to south-west roof slopes that are set at 42 degree angle," the applications says.

"Each house will have access to EV charging point in the front parking area."

For more details on the plan, and to comment, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning, application reference 22/P/0696/OUT.