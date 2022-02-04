Firm takes on 51 affordable homes in Nailsea

The new homes are currently being developed in Nailsea - Credit: Alliance Homes

A deal that will bring 51 affordable homes to the market in Nailsea has been finalised.

Alliance Homes is acquiring the homes on Barratt Homes’ new Parish Brook development, on Engine Lane.

The homes will range in size from one-bed flats up to four-bed houses, while 42 of the new homes will be for social rent and nine for shared ownership.

Building work has already started on site and delivery of the new homes is expected between July this year and May 2025.

This investment by Alliance Homes into Nailsea comes weeks after a similar deal with Taylor Wimpey was announced, that one was for 39 affordable homes on the nearby Youngwood Lane development.

Alliance Homes’ director of investment, Iain Lock, said: "It’s great to be part of such a big scheme in Nailsea and to be working with Barratt Homes who have a proven reputation for delivering quality homes.

"The 51 new affordable homes at Engine Lane together with a further 39 on Youngwood lane will go a long way to ease the demand for affordable housing in Nailsea.

"Our ambitious goal is to deliver 2,000 new homes across the region over the course of ten years, and this is another scheme which means we’re well on our way to achieving it.”

Thea Gregory, development director at Barratt Homes Bristol, said: "This is an important step towards our ambition to create a vibrant, mixed community here on this beautiful site on the edge of the North Somerset countryside.

"Barratt Homes is committed to providing a wide range of homes for local communities, investing in the local economy and supporting local jobs."