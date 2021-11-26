News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Man completely covers his house with festive lights to 'spread Christmas cheer'

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:00 PM November 26, 2021
David Stone is again decorating his house in Christmas lights for charity.

David Stone adorns his home every year with Christmas lights for charity. - Credit: David Stone

A house has been completely covered with Christmas lights and decorations this year for charity.

The annual tradition started by David Stone sets off the festive spirit with his the Christmas light bonanza on December 1.

David's house in Kenn, between Clevedon and Yatton, gets completely covered in festive lights to 'spread Christmas cheer' in the community.

This year, he started a JustGiving page to fundraise for Dementia UK.

He will turn the lights on December 1 where they will illuminate every evening until Christmas.

David said he chose to fundraise for Dementia UK after a family member was recently diagnosed with the illness.

He said: "Decorating my house in lights takes time, effort and money but it's worth it to see the joy it brings to my family and the local community."

Dementia is the UK's second biggest killer behind Covid-19.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davids-lights-2021

