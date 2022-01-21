'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out

Crews were sent to Winford at just before 9pm - Credit: Archant

A house fire in a first-floor bedroom prompted an emergency response last night (January 20).

Two crews from Bedminster and one from Chew Magna were sent to the semi-detached house in Parsonage Close at just before 9pm.

Everyone was out of the house when the crews arrived, a spokesperson fire Avon Fire and Rescue said.

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fire, before using positive pressure ventilation fans to clear smoke," they added.

"Two firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus for safety.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental ignition."