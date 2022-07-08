Eight fire crews sent to house fire in Long Ashton

The fire broke out at a house in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton - Credit: Google

A house was badly damaged after fire broke out on Thursday evening (July 7).

Avon Fire and Rescue crews from Temple, Bedminster, Southmead, Avonmouth, Nailsea, Portishead, Hicks Gate and Kingswood were sent to the blaze, in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton, at just after 5.50pm.

A spokesperson described the incident as 'a large fire affecting a two-storey house and an adjoining garage'.

"Firefighters used three 45mm jets, two high pressure hose reels, a turntable ladder as a water tower, thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to extinguish the blaze," they added.

"Eight firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety while extinguishing the blaze."

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown, the spokesperson said.