News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Eight fire crews sent to house fire in Long Ashton

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:09 AM July 8, 2022
The fire broke out at a house in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton

The fire broke out at a house in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton - Credit: Google

A house was badly damaged after fire broke out on Thursday evening (July 7).

Avon Fire and Rescue crews from Temple, Bedminster, Southmead, Avonmouth, Nailsea, Portishead, Hicks Gate and Kingswood were sent to the blaze, in Ridgeway Road, Long Ashton, at just after 5.50pm.

A spokesperson described the incident as 'a large fire affecting a two-storey house and an adjoining garage'.

"Firefighters used three 45mm jets, two high pressure hose reels, a turntable ladder as a water tower, thermal imaging cameras and gas monitors to extinguish the blaze," they added.

"Eight firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety while extinguishing the blaze."

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown, the spokesperson said.

Long Ashton News

Don't Miss

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police warn drivers ahead of M5 fuel protests

Paul Jones

person
Work on the pier-to-pier way has restarted after a delay. 

North Somerset Council

'Unavoidable' delays push back pier-to-pier cycle way between Weston and...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
PANDA

Media

Monthly disco returns for people with disabilities in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
The mini golf course at Hillier Garden Centre Cheddar

Garden centre opens GOLF COURSE for shoppers

Paul Jones

person