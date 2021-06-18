Take part in Rainbow Run for children's hospice

Published: 10:27 AM June 18, 2021

Fundraisers can take part in a Rainbow Run this weekend to raise money for a children's charity.

Children's Hospice South West (CHSW), in Wraxall, is inviting people to take part in the event virtually this weekend to raise money for children with life-limiting conditions.

Before Covid, the Rainbow Run was held at North Somerset Showground, but last year the event went virtual due to the pandemic.

Fundraisers can don a bright outfit, choose their own route and complete it however they wish - by skipping, running, walking, skating or riding.

CHSW hopes to raise £30,000 for Charlton Farm, which currently supports more than 200 families whose children have been diagnosed with a life-limiting condition.

Kiley Pearce, event fundraiser at CHSW said: “We were overwhelmed by the amount of people that got involved last year. We could see from social media that everyone really embraced the fun and colour that the Rainbow Run is all about.”

It is free to take part but CHSW is asking everyone to register on its website to ensure they have access to event information and free resources.

If participants raise £15 or more in sponsorship they will be sent a 30th anniversary commemorative medal after the event.

To register, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/rainbow and follow the event on Facebook here.