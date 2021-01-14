Hospice facing £300k loss due to lockdown

Published: 1:00 AM January 14, 2021

A hospice is set to lose more than £300,000 during the third lockdown.

St Peter's Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting conditions across North Somerset, is already facing a £2million shortfall due to a loss of fundraising events and the closure of its charity shops.

The charity loses around £300,000 a month during the lockdowns, and fears the total could reach £500,000 with no end date set for restrictions as yet.

St Peter's Hospice launched its When It Matters Most campaign in October to try to plug the £2million shortfall.

Thanks to the huge amount of support from members of the community so far, the hospice is not expecting the deficit to grow further.

The hospice’s chief executive, Frank Noble, said: “We lose about £300,000 a month in lockdown.

"We launched the campaign in late autumn and the response to that has been incredible.

"It was beginning to pull us out of the hole, but lockdown has pulled us down again.

"I think we'll still finish the financial year with a £2million deficit. The campaign will keep us there.

“We just want to thank everyone for their support, which has been absolutely amazing."