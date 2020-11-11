Tackling lockdown: Family-run store expands delivery service for villages

Published: 4:00 PM November 11, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

A village farm shop has expanded its delivery service to reach more people in need during the second lockdown.

Ryan and Lisa of Honey and Ginger. Picture: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney - Credit: Ryan and Lisa Anthoney

Honey & Ginger, based in Failand, is offering grocery, fruit and vegetable boxes that serve from one to four people at a time.

The store’s owner, Ryan Anthoney, expressed his determination to use Honey & Ginger, on Clevedon Road, to bring the community together during lockdown.

Honey and Ginger has opened in Failand. Picture: NatWest - Credit: NatWest

Ryan said: “We have just purchased the delivery van to reach more people who may not be able to get out.

“The second lockdown has just made us want to make the store a community hub even more so – the village is crying out for one.”

You may also want to watch:

Ryan and his wife Lisa opened their first shop together in March, with the initial lockdown following shortly. The couple run Honey & Ginger with Ryan’s parents, and although they opened at a difficult time,

they are determined to help as many people as they can.

Ryan added: “We moved here five years ago and the village had an inconvenient convenient store – it was hardly ever open.

“That was when we wanted to buy it and bring people together; then lockdown came and the post office left the store, so we have taken big hits financially.”

Plans were in place to open a café at the farm shop on November 2 but the second lockdown means the café can only be used for takeaways, though seating is available outside.

The shop’s delivery service also been extended to nearby villages Nailsea and Backwell. Mr Anthoney said: “We were unofficially delivering before we rolled out the service.

“We would help older people – there was one lady who had lost her husband who would get her vanilla ice cream every week, so we started to deliver the ice cream to her.

“We are committed to this area.”

Alongside fruit and veg hampers, Honey & Ginger provides beer and wine boxes made from local breweries and Limeburn Hill Vineyard.

To place an order with Honey and Ginger, log on to www.honeyandgingergroup.co.uk/shopFor updates on the community store and café, log on to www.honeyandgingergroup.co.uk