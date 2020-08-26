History society releases book on village war heroes

A local history society has published its third book on heroes who were killed in World War One and Two.

Members of the history society with their latest book paying tribute to war heroes from Pill and Easton-in-Gordano.

Crockerne Pill and District History Society began a project in 2012 to research the 58 World War One and 25 World War Two servicemen named on their village war memorials at Christ Church, Pill and St George’s Church in Easton-in-Gordano.

The group was keen to discover the forenames of the men so they could be read out at the annual Remembrance Day services.

Members also wanted to publish two books featuring the stories of each individual.

A book on the World War One servicemen was published in 2014, followed by one on the World War Two servicemen in 2015.

This year a third publication – entitled In Conclusion – has been launched to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Maggi Stowers, society secretary, said: “In Conclusion is the final book of the eight-year research project and brings together a wealth of information.

“It also includes the stories of two servicemen, brothers Frederick and Arthur Yeeles, who were discovered during the earlier research and whose names were added to the Pill War Memorial in 2016.”

The book also tells the story of four men from Pill who lost their lives in World War One but are not named on the memorials.

Maggi said: “The research has been long and often complex. Many stories have emerged; often sad, some harrowing but always of courage and bravery.

“In the writing of these books the society attempts to preserve the memories of these heroic men; to hand down to future generations the knowledge of what they did and the great sacrifices they made so that we could live in a free and democratic country.”

In Conclusion: The Memorials of Pill & Easton-in-Gordano, Somerset 2020 is available at Pill Resource Centre, in Pill Post Office. Copies of the WW1 and WW2 books are also still available.