Historians create VJ Day display in Portbury

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 August 2020

Portbury historians have created a display to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.Picture: Rita Summerfield

Rita Summerfield

Portbury historians have created a display to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day).

Portbury Church Heritage Centre has put out three boards covering the Pacific War timeline, VJ Day, as well as The Human Cost Of War at the village green, behind the war memorial.

VJ Day marks both the surrender of Japan and the end of World War Two on August 15 in 1945.

Creators of the display, Rita and Les Summerfield, hope to have the boards up until September 2, which marks the day Japanese officials signed the surrender documents aboard battleship USS Missouri at Tokyo Bay, in Japan, in 1945.

The pair set up the display as they felt it is ‘important to remember those who fought against the Japanese in Burma. Rita said: “As this was called the Forgotten War, we intended to make sure their story is told. We owe it to them and their families.”

