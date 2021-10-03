Historic stretch of pylons felled at zoo

Published: 11:00 AM October 3, 2021

A stretch of pylons are coming down as part of the National Grid’s Hinkley Connection Project.

The horizon of Wraxall's Noah's Ark Zoo Farm has included the pylons for more than 60 years. They are now being replaced with underground cables and the view of the zoo has changed.

Balfour Beatty engineers taking down the pylons. - Credit: Balfour Beatty

Pylons and overhead electricity lines passed overhead of the lion and bear enclosures, providing a unique challenge for National Grid’s contractor Balfour Beatty to create a solution that did not disturb animals or guests.

Guests and staff alike have been impressed to see the electricity lines disappear one by one and witness how safe and quietly the felling happened.

Noah’s Ark are very pleased with the change, making a beautiful spot of Somerset countryside even more scenic.

Shaka the elephant with the pylon on the horizon. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Aden Precious, project engineer for National Grid said: “It’s been a unique experience and challenge for our teams and we’re delighted to have improved the views for all visitors and villagers."