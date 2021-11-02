Mud dredging completed at Portishead

One of the dredging vessels used in 2018. - Credit: EDF Energy

Contractors have completed the main dredging and disposal of mud at Portishead.

The mud dredging project by Hinckley Point C has revealed that the mud 'is perfectly safe and poses no risk to the public or the environment'.

Chris Fayers, head of environment at Hinkley Point C, said: “The Centre for Environment, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Sciences tested the mud beyond internationally-recognised best practice, with more samples at greater depth and with a greater range of analysis.

"The results confirmed previous analysis that the mud is perfectly safe and poses no risk to the public or the environment. An independent report commissioned by the Welsh Government also found that the mud would be deemed suitable for disposal at sea.

"Some further maintenance dredging will be required in spring of next year ahead of the placement of the heads for the cooling water system.

The exact total of mud deposited is now being surveyed and calculated, but will be around 200,000m3.



