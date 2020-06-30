Advanced search

Works to improve M5 junction 19 worth £2.6m starts this week

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 June 2020

Highways England £2.9m congestion relief scheme to improve M5 junction 19 starts on Monday.

supplied

A £2.6million congestion relief scheme to improve junction 19 of the M5 is underway.

Junction 19 is notorious for causing lenghty queues. Picture: Mark AthertonJunction 19 is notorious for causing lenghty queues. Picture: Mark Atherton

Following the completion of North Somerset Council’s A369 Wyndham Way upgrade, Highways England started the next phase of improvement work on Monday to the southbound exit slip road of the Portishead/Royal Portbury Dock junction.

The congestion relief scheme involves widening of the junction roundabout and reconfiguration of lanes to improve traffic flows.

The designated Gordano Services lane will be reconfigured to allow for Bristol-bound A369 traffic, and the splitter island at the junction will be removed to allow for two lanes for the Portishead and Portishead/Portbury Docks.

M5 juction 19. Picture: Google Street View.M5 juction 19. Picture: Google Street View.

The scheme will also give motorists updated traffic signal systems, signs, lighting and lining and improved pedestrian facilities around the services area.

Highways England route manager Sean Walsh said: “The completion of North Somerset Council’s Highways England-funded Wyndham Way upgrade will allow more traffic to travel towards Portishead and help traffic flows around the junction 19 roundabout.

“Our improvement scheme to the southbound exit slip road will improve traffic flows and widening of the roundabout and a more efficient slip road layout will help to reduce queuing and congestion at this busy location.”

During the roadworks, the southbound exit slip road will remain open during the day, with narrower lanes and occasional overnight closures in place Monday to Friday from 8pm to 6am.

During the overnight slip road closures, clearly signed diversion routes will be in place via junctions 18 and 20.

Gas main diversion work by Wales and West Utilities is also being incorporated in the scheme to further minimise disruption, and the work is scheduled to be completed in early November.

Sean added: “We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, and the majority of the work will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

“We’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while this vital improvement scheme takes place.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

