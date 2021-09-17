News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Gallery

Highland calf born for first time in five years at zoo

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:04 AM September 17, 2021   
Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo.

Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A Highland calf has been born at a Wraxall zoo for the first time in five years.

One week old Bonnie, born on September 9, joins mum three-year-old Agnes and 12-year-old Dorothy at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.

Bonnie at one day old with mum Agnes.

Bonnie at one day old with mum Agnes. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Keeper Eleanor Steeds said: “Highland calves are the cutest thing, and we were so happy to see Bonnie. She’s already very confident and inquisitive.

“This is the first birth for Agnes, so she needed a little help at first, but she is already proving to be a great mum.

"For now, Bonnie will continue to stay with her mum, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how she gets on.” 

Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo.

Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Bearing a distinctive black fluffy coat, she is already a favourite at the zoo.

Bonnie, a name of Scottish origin, means beautiful and she lives up to the name. Calves are usually fully grown aged two, with their horns coming through within the first year.

Most Read

  1. 1 From cleaning windows to playing for Ashton & Backwell - Coleman's story
  2. 2 Ashton & Backwell United progress in FA Vase after win at Stonehouse Town
  3. 3 Second school site gets approval despite opposition
  1. 4 Clevedon's home match with Gordano will be 'hugely proud moment' for Owen
  2. 5 Wildlife expert joins Portishead Arts Festival line-up
  3. 6 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
  4. 7 North Somerset mortgage firm named UK's number one broker for outstanding customer outcomes
  5. 8 Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood damage
  6. 9 WIN: Tickets to Oasis concert screening at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema
  7. 10 Huge housing extension planned for North Somerset town

Highland cattle can have varying hair colours from red and yellow to black and white.

Agnes and Bonnie.

Agnes and Bonnie. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm


Wraxall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon to undergo major seafront revamp

North Somerset Council

Businesses raise concerns with council's £500k seafront revamp

Carrington Walker

person
Start of the Strawberry Line on the approach to Yatton Railway Station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Strawberry Line

Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route

Daniel Mumby

person
Portishead Open Air Pool to screen Grease this weekend

Summer

Portishead Open Air Pool to screen 'Grease' this weekend

Carrington Walker

person
Bristol Airport protests

Bristol Airport

Campaigners protest against airport expansion

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon