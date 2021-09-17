Highland calf born for first time in five years at zoo

Gallery

Published: 10:04 AM September 17, 2021

Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A Highland calf has been born at a Wraxall zoo for the first time in five years.

One week old Bonnie, born on September 9, joins mum three-year-old Agnes and 12-year-old Dorothy at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.

Bonnie at one day old with mum Agnes. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Keeper Eleanor Steeds said: “Highland calves are the cutest thing, and we were so happy to see Bonnie. She’s already very confident and inquisitive.

“This is the first birth for Agnes, so she needed a little help at first, but she is already proving to be a great mum.

"For now, Bonnie will continue to stay with her mum, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on how she gets on.”

Highland calf Bonnie was born at the zoo. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Bearing a distinctive black fluffy coat, she is already a favourite at the zoo.

Bonnie, a name of Scottish origin, means beautiful and she lives up to the name. Calves are usually fully grown aged two, with their horns coming through within the first year.

Highland cattle can have varying hair colours from red and yellow to black and white.

Agnes and Bonnie. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm



