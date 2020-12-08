School proposal to reduce reception intake due to lack of pupils

Published: 10:58 AM December 8, 2020

A Portishead primary is consulting on reducing its intake from 90 to 60 in September 2022.

High Down Schools' governing body says this would mean the primary, in Down Road, would admit only two reception classes from the start of the academic year in 2022, instead of the current three.

The place of learning, which is part of the Lighthouse Schools Partnership that oversees 18 primary and three secondary schools across North Somerset, Bath and North East Somerset, says pupil numbers for reception classes in Portishead are declining.

Recent figures from North Somerset Council show empty places in the partnership’s Portishead primaries will reach 51 in September 2021, 44 in September 2022, 100 in September 2023 and 51 in September 2024.

The trust expects the greatest proportion of these vacant spaces to be at High Down as the school is furthest away from the largest population of housing in Portishead.

Headteacher, Andreya Cowan, said: “Maintaining high standards of education at High Down is paramount.

"Our governing body is being proactive to manage the reduced demand for places which would have a negative impact on the school’s finances.

“As the majority of school funding comes from the number of children in the school, having large numbers of spaces would quickly reduce the budget and make it impossible to provide high-quality education for the children on roll.”

The school’s governing body said the decision has been made following the projected demographics analysis from North Somerset Council and says should there be an increase in demand for reception places in the future, then High Down will consider a breach of their planned admission number to welcome extra children.

Chief Executive of the Lighthouse Schools Partnership, Gary Lewis, said: “As we are facing another period of financial pressures, it is very important that schools are able to run cost-effectively so that we can spend our funding for the benefit of the pupils.

“Our schools have always cooperated fully with North Somerset Council to ensure there are enough local school places for our communities and we will be ready to increase the planned admissions number immediately if the forecasts show the need for an additional class in Portishead.”