School staff praised for lockdown learning with ice cream treats

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2021

Portishead junior school teachers and staff were treated to a variety of frozen treats to thank them for supporting pupils in lockdown.

Friends of High Down Junior School and PSA (parent staff association) organised the surprise at an inset day on June 7. The High Down Schools community wanted to recognise staff at the junior school, in Down Road, for helping children through the pandemic with both home-learning and on-site teaching for children of keyworkers.

Year 5 and year 4 teachers, Joe Sage and Dom Fullan respectively. - Credit: Amanda Edwards

Georgina, a parent of a child in the High Down Infant School and PSA member, said: "We appreciate as parents that teachers have had to go above and beyond over the past year to adapt and alter their teaching to reach our children.

"With plans changing, resources limited and restrictions wreaking havoc on classroom plans, we wanted to show the teachers that every ounce of joy and togetherness they have managed to provide the children has been so welcomed. What better way to say thank you than with the ultimate childhood joy of ice cream.”

Chair of Friends of High Down Junior School, Debbie Brown, said the staff were delighted with the gesture and enjoyed eating their frozen treats in the sunshine.

Year Group Leader for Year 5, Ben Culverhouse - Credit: Amanda Edwards

Debbie added: “We felt that it was important that we did something to make sure that everyone knew how much they were appreciated".

Chrissie, parent of a daughter at the junior school, said her daughter's teacher was ‘truly wonderful’ during the last lockdown and went ‘above and beyond what we could have possibly hoped for’.

Executive headteacher, Andreya Cowan, said: “Staff were amazing during lockdown and provided wonderful support for the children and their families.

"We were delighted by the recognition of this hard work through both the messages received from families and by this extremely kind gesture from the Friends and PSA. Thank you all.”

Year 4 teacher, Dominic Fullan. - Credit: Amanda Edwards

Friends of High Down Junior School said current fundraising ideas have had to be adapted to adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

In the coming weeks, a temporary climbing wall for the juniors will return, as well as Feel Good Friday, when children from the schools can wear anything which makes them feel good to go to school.