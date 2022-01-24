Heritage trail around town

People can now find a geocaching route for the Nailsea Heritage Trail - Credit: Nailsea Town Council

After Nailsea Town Councils' launch of their Heritage Trail last month, a local Geocacher, Bob Selby got in touch to ask them if he could create a route incorporating the trail.

The Heritage Trail has ten sites dotted around Nailsea, each marked with a Nailsea Pennant Stone plinth, an information board, and a QR code that allows access to more content.

The geo circuit starts at Clevedon Road car park and then visits; The Glassworks, Coates Brewery, Nowhere Woods, Morgan's Hill, and The Tithe Barn.

People can access the geocaching element of the trail by using the Adventure Lab App online at www.geocaching.com/sites/adventure-lab/en.

Nailsea Town Council said: "We love hearing feedback from our residents and are thrilled to see the Heritage Trail has had a positive uptake in the town and are looking forward to seeing more and more people use it."

Further information on The Nailsea Heritage trail can be found on the Nailsea Town website site at www.nailseatown.com/heritage-trail