Heritage trail around town
- Credit: Nailsea Town Council
After Nailsea Town Councils' launch of their Heritage Trail last month, a local Geocacher, Bob Selby got in touch to ask them if he could create a route incorporating the trail.
The Heritage Trail has ten sites dotted around Nailsea, each marked with a Nailsea Pennant Stone plinth, an information board, and a QR code that allows access to more content.
The geo circuit starts at Clevedon Road car park and then visits; The Glassworks, Coates Brewery, Nowhere Woods, Morgan's Hill, and The Tithe Barn.
People can access the geocaching element of the trail by using the Adventure Lab App online at www.geocaching.com/sites/adventure-lab/en.
Nailsea Town Council said: "We love hearing feedback from our residents and are thrilled to see the Heritage Trail has had a positive uptake in the town and are looking forward to seeing more and more people use it."
Further information on The Nailsea Heritage trail can be found on the Nailsea Town website site at www.nailseatown.com/heritage-trail
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns praise from FIFA
- 2 Portishead teachers WILL strike over workload dispute
- 3 Fatal crash on the M5 leads to delays for drivers
- 4 Dog found in hedge now looking for forever home
- 5 Parking restrictions plaguing Clevedon residents' everyday lives
- 6 Taxpayers paid £60k for Liam Fox's failed bid for WTO job: Reports
- 7 £100,000 supercar clocked at 142mph on M5 in Somerset
- 8 Residents fear new homes between Nailsea and Backwell could 'open the floodgates'
- 9 Clevedon rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK
- 10 'Accidental' house fire sees fire crews called out