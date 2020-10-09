Find out how to stay fit and health this winter

North Somerset Council's health trainers. The picture was taken before the pandemic. Archant

North Somerset Council is encouraging people to stay healthy this winter through a number of initiatives.

Walking groups improving their fitness. Walking groups improving their fitness.

Covid-19 restrictions, coupled with colder weather, can make fitness regimes more difficult to follow, but the authority’s public health team has a number of support services and resources to help people improve their health and wellbeing.

The team has been helping people to quit smoking, cut back on alcohol and lose weight by eating healthily and taking part in more exercise.

Public Health England and the Department for Health and Social Care also launched the Better Health campaign earlier this year to highlight how improved health can help people fight diseases such as Covid-19 and reduce their risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Over the next few weeks, The Times will be covering stories of local people who have used this year’s events as an opportunity to get fitter and healthier, with the help of North Somerset Council’s public health teams.

Cllr Mike Bell, the authority’s deputy leader whose portfolio includes health, said: “Throughout lockdown and since restrictions came into effect, as well as their Covid-19 response work our public health teams have also continued to support people, helping them to lead healthier lifestyles, and it’s been fantastic to hear the real difference they’ve been making to people’s lives.

“We know that people with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease and heart disease, are at greater risk from Covid-19. There really has never been a more important time to kick-start our own health.

“I hope that seeing these stories from real people who have made changes to improve their own health will inspire us all to make healthy changes that will stick, and find out where we go to access support such as North Somerset’s Health Trainers, Smokefree North Somerset and Go 4 Life teams.

“It’s never too late to make a change and start our journey to better health.”

North Somerset Council has a wealth of resources to help people improve their physical and mental health – through its Smokefree service, its Go4Llife scheme, health trainers and volunteering opportunities.

To find out more, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/betterhealth