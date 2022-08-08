Clevedon's flowers need YOUR help

After a long period of dry and hot weather, a gardening group has urged townspeople to look after Clevedon's community gardens.

The Clevedon Community Gardeners say it's members have been hard at work watering the flowers and keeping the beds tidy, but needs the help of local volunteers to keep the flowers of Clevedon 'alive and well'.

The group meets to prune, weed, plant and water several public gardens in the town which aren't maintained by the council.

A spokesperson said: "Please help us by using any bucket, bowl or watering can with fresh or grey - such as washing up - water to revive wilting plants in any one of our beautiful community gardens.

"The best time to water is in the early morning while the air is still cool, but watering in the evening is also fine."

The gardens in need of watering are as follows: