Vaccinations open to all adults in North Somerset

Published: 7:49 AM June 22, 2021

All adults in North Somerset can now book up for their Covid vaccine.

More than 118,000 people in North Somerset – 64 per cent of the population – have had both doses of the vaccine so far, while 83 per cent of adults have had one dose.

The vaccination programme has now been opened up to all adults – a move which has been described as a 'watershed' moment by South West regional medical director Dr Michael Marsh.

He said: “This is truly a remarkable moment for South West and England: whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid vaccination, today should be the day you make that happen.

“Only months after delivering the world-first first vaccination, hard-working NHS staff in the South West have given more than 6.5 million vaccinations, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.

“Extensive planning and the tireless hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.

“Now we are delivering a final push to protect the South West, it is just as vital now as it was on day one of the programme to get yourself vaccinated – if you haven’t done so already, please play your part and come forward to make your first appointment or get your second dose.”

Anyone aged 18 and over is now able to book their vaccination through the national booking system. People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

Those aged 39 and under and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated national guidance.

If you had your first vaccine through a GP-led service, they will be in contact with you to arrange your second vaccine appointment.

Rachel Pearce, vaccination lead, said: “We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the positive impact of the vaccines, if you’re offered the chance to bring forward your second jab, please do so and most importantly come forward for both appointments, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from Covid-19.”