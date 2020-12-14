Vaccinations to begin for over 80s in North Somerset

Published: 4:26 PM December 14, 2020

Vaccinations are starting for people over 80 in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus vaccinations will begin for people aged over 80 in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton this week.

Tyntesfield Medical Medical Group has received a limited number of vaccinations which it will be administering to patients on Saturday and December 21.

Vaccinations will be given to patients registered at Tower House and Brockway, in Nailsea, Backwell or Long Ashton surgeries who are over 80 and can attend Brockway Medical Centre for both doses.

Lawrie Lewis, executive manager at Tower House Medical Centre, said: "At short notice we are receiving a limited delivery of the coronavirus vaccination this week.

"Once all appointments are filled we cannot pre-book any further patients until we receive notification of another delivery.

"This is a two dose vaccination with each dose separated by a three week interval.

"Whatever time and day of the week a patient is offered for their first appointment the second appointment will be booked for exactly three weeks later, at the same time of the day and on the same day of the week. No other variation is possible.

"If the patient cannot accept both appointments as offered then we have to cancel the process and the patient will have to make a further attempt to book their vaccination at another time."

Patients cannot receive this first vaccination if they are anaphylactic, have had a flu vaccine in the past seven days, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past month, have symptoms of coronavirus or are housebound.

Patients who fit the criteria are asked to call the vaccination line on 01275 866761 between 9am and 5pm this week and prior to 5pm on Friday.

Outside of those hours, the line will be disconnected and patients will hear the message 'this line is temporarily unavailable'.

During operating hours, the lines are expected to be busy and patients are advised it could take a while to get through.

Once all the appointments have been filled the line will be closed and the medical group will notify patients of this through its website, Facebook page and Twitter.

As a number of older patients do not use the internet, the medical group is trying to contact all patients individually.

It is also appealing for people to let their neighbours who are over 80 know about the clinics as soon as possible.