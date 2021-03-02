News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Unpaid carers encouraged to have their say on support in North Somerset



Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM March 2, 2021   
Unpaid carers

Healthwatch North Somerset wants to hear from unpaid carers about the support they need in future. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Healthwatch North Somerset is keen to hear from unpaid carers to find out what support they need in the future.

The health champion is working with North Somerset Parents Working Together and North Somerset Council to ensure patients' views form part of the new Carers' Strategy.

Jill Reakes, Healthwatch North Somerset’s project officer, said: “If you are an unpaid carer aged 18 or over, looking after an adult or child who could not manage without your support then Healthwatch wants to hear from you. We are working hard to reach out to carers so we know what matters to them the most in what are very challenging times.” 

To book a place at an online focus group, email jill@healthwatchbristol.co.uk 

The next parent carer focus group held with Parent Carers Working Together is on March 4 from 7-8.30pm. 

Unpaid carers focus groups held by Healthwatch North Somerset are taking place on March 6 from 10-11.30am and March 10 from 10-11.30am.

Interviews by phone are available for those who prefer this to joining a group. To book a phone interview or get a Zoom link, call Jill on 07394 042643. 





