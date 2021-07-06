North Somerset getting ready for life post-lockdown, survey reveals

Published: 4:00 PM July 6, 2021

People are preparing for life post-lockdown across North Somerset once restrictions ease later on this month.

The Mercury and Times received 155 responses to its post-lockdown survey before going to press, with many restrictions set to ease from July 19.

When asked will you shake hands with other people again, 52 per cent of respondents said they would, with 48 per cent answering no.

The number of respondents who will continue to wear a mask in public places was 53 per cent, with 47 per cent saying they will not, while 73 per cent of people said they will keep their distance from other people post-lockdown, with only 27 per cent stating they will not.

Using hand sanitiser will remain with 65 per cent of respondents, while 35 per cent are ready to ditch it.

Out of those surveyed, 64 per cent of people said they have seen no changes in their child's behaviour towards cleanliness since the pandemic began.