Where to access rapid Covid testing in North Somerset

Published: 2:24 PM June 28, 2021

The council's testing services is going mobile to reach more people. - Credit: North Somerset Council

North Somerset’s rapid testing service is going mobile to enable as many people to access it as possible.

North Somerset Council will be transferring its testing sites to mobile units in the coming weeks.

This also enables the service to respond to increasing case rates in different parts of the district.

The mobile unit was diverted to Pill last week due to a spike in cases in Abbots Leigh, Pill, and Easton-in-Gordano.

Mobile testing van schedule:

Monday June 28 – Scotch Horn car park in Nailsea from 8.30am-5.30pm

Tuesday June 29 – Heywood Road in Pill, from 8.30am-7.30pm

Wednesday June 30 – Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, Weston, from 8.30am-5.30pm

Thursday July 1 – Scotch Horn car park, in Brockway, Nailsea, from 8.30am-6pm

Friday July 2 – Queen’s Square in Clevedon, from 8.30am-6pm

Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4 – Seafront in Weston, from 10am-5pm

Monday July 5 – Queen’s Square in Clevedon, from 8.30am-6pm

Tuesday July 6 – Portishead (location to be confirmed), 8.30am-6pm

Wednesday July 7 – Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, Weston from 8.30am-6pm

Thursday July 8 – Queen’s Square in Clevedon, from 8.30am-6pm

Friday July 9 – Scotch Horn car park, in Brockway, in Nailsea, from 8.30am-6pm

Saturday July 10 and Sunday July 11 – Seafront in Weston from 10am-5pm





Somerset Hall, Portishead

The testing unit at Somerset Hall, in Portishead, will end on June 30 and move to the mobile unit which will visit the town on Tuesdays from July 6. People can still visit the centre on June 28 and 30 from 8.30am-5.30pm, and on June 29 from 8.30am-7.30pm.

Hutton Moor, Weston

The testing unit at Hutton Moor is open from 9am-1.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8.30am-5.30pm on Monday and Wednesday, from 8.30am-7.30pm on Tuesday, and from 8.30am-6pm on Thursday and Friday. From July 1, it will be open weekdays from 8.30am-6pm, and 9am-1.30pm at weekends.

Rapid Covid testing

Regular rapid Covid testing helps to identify cases in people who have no symptoms, and stops the spread of the virus.

Everyone can now get twice weekly free rapid Covid tests. They should only be used if you have no symptoms of the virus.

Kits can be collected from the council’s sites and testing van, from Locking Road car park, and from some pharmacies. They can also be ordered online at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests