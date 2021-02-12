Call for priority groups to contact NHS for COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 3:51 PM February 12, 2021

People who would like an appointment at a doctors' surgery close to where they live can call their local GP practice to discuss options or visit their practice website. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People over 70 as well as those who are clinically extremely vulnerable who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine are being asked to contact the NHS directly to book an appointment.

The Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Healthier Together partnership said until now, people have been asked to wait until they are contacted by the NHS to ensure the most vulnerable are vaccinated first – which remains the case for most people.

However, now the partnership - an Integrated Care System representing ten partner organisations shaping the future of health and care services in the area - say people aged 70 and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can now contact the NHS directly to book their appointment.

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable will have previously received a letter asking them to shield due to a health condition.

Local GP and member of the clinical team responsible for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) COVID-19 vaccination programme, Dr Geeta Iyer, said: “The vaccination programme in BNSSG is running really well and we have now vaccinated the majority of people in the top four priority groups.

“However, if you're over 70 or clinically extremely vulnerable at any age and you haven’t yet received your first dose of vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can.

"There are local appointments available at a range of sites, and people can be vaccinated at home where clinically necessary.

“The vaccine is safe, simple, and will offer you and those around you crucial protection against this virus.”

People who would like an appointment at a doctors' surgery close to where they live can call their local GP practice to discuss options or visit their practice website.

For appointments at Ashton Gate stadium or a pharmacy location, contact the national booking system online or call 119 free of charge between 7am-11pm seven days a week.

Ashton Gate offers appointments from 8am-8pm every day and the Uber taxi service is currently offering discounts for people travelling to be vaccinated there.

For more information about the roll-out of the vaccination programme in BNSSG, including full details of the vaccination locations and travel support, log-on to the Healthier Together website.