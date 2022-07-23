Men-only weight management scheme launching in Portishead
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A men-only weight management programme is to run in Portishead.
The scheme will get underway in September, run by North Somerset Council in partnership with the Bristol Robins Community Foundation.
Free for nine weeks, sessions will include dietary advice, physical activity guidance which is not all about football activity and support to help people start and maintain healthier habits.
To be eligible for the free programmes people must live in North Somerset and be classified as above a healthy weight (BMI 30).
The programme starts on Wednesday, September 14, at Portishead Youth Club, running from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Feedback from the programme includes men loosing up to three stone, sleeping better and feeling healthier.
To find out more and/or to book a place, email getactive@n-somerset.gov.uk, or call 01275 882 730.
For more information about weight loss programmes, go to www.betterhealthns.co.uk/information/mens-weight-loss-groups.