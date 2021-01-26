Valentine's cards to raise cash for children's hospice
- Credit: Emily Morrison
A card-making business from Portishead is selling Valentine's cards to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).
Emily Morrison, who runs Little Carbon Footprints, is committed to using recycled, sustainable materials to create her designs.
She was inspired to fundraise for CHSW having read about the work it does with local children and families.
She said: “I’m offering my Valentine's cards for a suggested donation of £2 or £3 depending on style, with 100 per cent profits going to CHSW.
"I will need to charge postage, the price of the stamp, and nothing more. I can offer a postal service too and write a personal message if at all needed.”
Julie Draper, CHSW area fundraiser, said: “Emily’s cards are lovingly handmade and we are very grateful she has chosen to raise vital funds for CHSW in our milestone 30th anniversary year.”
You can browse Emily’s designs on her Facebook and Instagram pages
Orders must be placed by February 9.
