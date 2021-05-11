Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously

Published: 11:14 AM May 11, 2021

A Portishead man says he still suffers “brain fog” more than a year after catching Covid and has warned it is “too easy to catch and too easy to pass on.”

While his partner made a full recovery, Tim Snaden continues to struggle with his attention span and believes the virus triggered a life-threatening bout of heart disease.

He is among a growing number of people with a “bizarre” range of symptoms of long Covid and said it needs to be taken seriously.

Care home worker Mr Snaden said: “From March to May last year I felt myself deteriorating with breathlessness and chest pains. I got referred to the hospital. I went into Southmead in July.

“I had angioplasty. I probably had heart disease underlying and hadn’t noticed. Covid made it worse.

“The bottom artery was 95 per cent blocked. The surgeon said if he hadn’t caught me then I wouldn’t have been around in two weeks’ time. You feel indestructible – then you realise you’re not.

“My main frustration is my short-term memory and my attention span. I can be talking to someone and forget what I’ve spoken about. It gets me depressed and anxious. That’s the worst thing of post Covid."

Mr Snaden was elected to represent his home town on North Somerset Council as a Portishead Independent in 2019 but said long Covid had made it more difficult.

More than a million people across the UK are estimated to have long Covid. Common symptoms are brain fog, fatigue, headaches and breathlessness.

According to the Office for National Statistics, it is most prevalent in those aged 35 to 69, females, those living in the most deprived areas, those working in health or social care, and those with a pre-existing, activity-limiting health condition.

Mr Snaden added: “I get frustrated when people say coronavirus is nothing to worry about. You’ve got the Covid deniers and the anti-vaxxers. That I find very frustrating.

“It’s made me realise how mortal I am. People seem to dismiss it and not worry about it. Between me and my partner we’ve known quite a few people that have died from Covid. It’s a serious thing.

“The message is to take care, wake up and think of others. Covid is just too easy to catch and too easy to pass on.”