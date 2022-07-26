Appeal to boost charity bid to buy land to help cancer sufferers

A North Somerset charity is fundraising to get a purchase of six acres of land near its base to help cancer sufferers over the line.

The Green Belt land, on Chapel Pill Lane in Pill, has been donated to Penny Brohn UK to be used as a tranquil and restorative area where people living with cancer can enjoy the beauty of the natural environment.

The acquisition was primarily funded through an anonymous gift to the charity, but a fundraising campaign has been set up by local people in Pill and Ham Green to cover a £17,000 shortfall.

The land, originally part of the historic Ham Green House Estate and later part of Ham Green Hospital grounds, adjoins the therapeutic gardens at the Penny Brohn UK National Centre.

These gardens are extensively used by people with cancer and their families as a place to relax from the stress and anxiety they may be experiencing.

Andrew Hufford, commercial director at Penny Brohn UK, said: "From a heritage perspective the land is coming home and will be once again part of our estate.

"The gardens and outdoor space are a big part of what we do at our National Centre; giving people with cancer and their families the chance to explore nature, find peace and quiet in a unique and special environment.

"This land will form an extension to our therapeutic garden and will be kept as a less formal piece of countryside.

"This addition to our existing site brings with it an abundance of extra views across open rolling hills towards the historic grade 2 listed Leigh Court, glimpses of the many species of wildlife whose habitat includes the serene Ham Green Lake which forms an idyllic backdrop to this land."

Ham Green Lake will continue to be used by the local fishing community, who seek the same attributes of peace and tranquillity that are compatible with Penny Brohn UK’s aims.

The fundraising campaign can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaign/PennyBrohnUK