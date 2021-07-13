GP Patient Survey: Medical group 'thrilled' with patient feedback

Published: 12:38 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 12:54 PM July 13, 2021

A North Somerset medical group has been given top marks by its patients in this year’s GP Patient Survey.

Tyntesfield Medical Group, which has surgeries in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton, received ‘excellent results’ with 92 per cent of patients rating their overall experience as good. Of those surveyed, 94 per cent also said they found it easy to get through to the practices by phone.

The GP Patient Survey is an independent review carried out on behalf of NHS England, which enables patients to share their experience of their GP practice. It also gives GP surgeries the chance to improve their services for patients.

Tyntesfield Medical Group exceeded local and national averages in all areas, with no suggested areas of improvement. All of the patients who completed the survey said they had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional they saw, and 99 per cent said their needs were met at their last appointment.

Jon Rees, GP Partner at Tyntesfield Medical Group said : “Throughout the pandemic, our staff at Tyntesfield Medical Group have worked so hard to keep providing a safe, high-quality service to our community in Nailsea, Backwell and Long Ashton.

“Workload on the telephone and face-to-face in our surgeries has been very high, and in addition, we have provided over 35,000 Covid vaccinations from our hub at Brockway Surgery.

“It is fantastic to receive such good feedback from our patients - to show our staff that their continuing efforts have been appreciated. We would also like to thank our community for their support, understanding and patience with the changes we have been forced to make to the way we deliver our services.”

Gemma Harding, general manager at Tyntesfield Medical Group, said the results are a testament to the group's 'brilliant staff'.

She added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received such fantastic feedback, even more so during these more recent challenging times and would like to thank our patients.

"We would like to thank all our staff who have worked diligently, to ensure our patients have the best service possible.”

At Clevedon Medical Centre, 87 rated their overall experience as good, with 59 per cent finding it easy to get through via the phone.

For Portishead Medical Group, 85 per cent recorded a good overall experience, with 67 per cent able to access phone support.

Harbourside Family Practice, in Portishead, recorded similar results with 84 per cent rating their experience as good, and 61 per cent happy with phone support.