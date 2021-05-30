Park Yoga comes to Nailsea

Published: 8:38 AM May 30, 2021

Park Yoga sessions have started in Nailsea to give people the chance to improve their health and wellbeing while enjoying nature.

Park Yoga has been rolled out across the South West over the past four years and has been a huge success.

The charity has now been awarded National Lottery funding from Sport England to establish eight new venues, including one in North Somerset.

Park Yoga has chosen Millennium Park, off Brockway, in Nailsea, for the free, weekly sessions.

The sessions are suitable for people who are keen to try yoga for the first time, or anyone interested in practicing in natural surroundings.

The Nailsea group, led by Jo Lukehurst, is held every Sunday from 9.30-10.30am and will run until September.

Katie Burden, director of Park Yoga, said: “We are delighted to have secured this investment from Sport England which means we can share the health and wellbeing benefits of yoga with more communities.

"We have seen Park Yoga grow in popularity and are excited to be able to bring free outdoor yoga sessions to so many new locations. Thank you to everyone who plays the National Lottery, we wouldn’t be able to do this without you.”

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part. Participants are asked to take along a mat, towel or blanket and pre-register at www.parkyoga.co/nailsea.

Nailsea instructor, Jo Lukehurst, said: "We have had a fantastic start to Park Yoga in Nailsea. There are usually around 40-60 people joining in and it is just lovely to be out in the fresh air, amongst the trees, listening to the birdsong, at such a friendly and supportive community event.

"Yoga is a wonderful way to get your body moving, to build strength and improve your balance and practicing out in nature really enhances your feeling of wellbeing."

Park Yoga aims to connect people to the natural outdoors, through a relaxing and energising yoga session.

The free weekly yoga sessions are held in a park setting across one of 25 locations across the South West of England.