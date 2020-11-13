NHS calls for community to come together in Covid fight

Published: 6:00 PM November 13, 2020

The NHS is urging people to support stretched services as local covid-19 cases rise. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council has echoed calls from the NHS for residents to support local coronavirus services as cases continue to rise.

The district's case rate for Covid-19 is at its highest rate of 239 per 100,000 people - higher than the regional average of 166 cases for every 100,000 people.

North Somerset Council's deputy leader, Cllr Mike Bell agreed with the sentiment of the NHS' appeal and listed ways in which residents can ease the pressure on its services.

Cllr Bell said: "As NHS and care services face the double pressures of Covid and winter, we need to try and help prevent avoidable hospital admissions and get people out of the hospital as quickly as possible.

"Residents can help by supporting their neighbours, family, and friends where they need it and making referrals to our North Somerset Together support service if required."

Cllr Mike Bell has backed NHS calls for supporting coronavirus services. - Credit: Archant

He added: "The council is doing its bit by helping our NHS colleagues to get people out of the hospital as soon we can and back into their own homes or care, with the help they need to recover."

Health and care leaders in the area have reiterated the concern regarding a rise in covid cases.

Cathy Daffada leads the Access and Flow program for Sirona Care and Health, who managed North Somerset Community Hospital in Clevedon.

Cathy's role is focussed on supporting people so that they can leave the hospital when ready - she believes community spirit can go a long way in easing the pressure over the Christmas period.

Ways to help ease the NHS' workload during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: North Somerset Together

She said: "The rising number of coronavirus cases locally, combined with the onset of the usual winter pressures, means our hospitals and community services are stretched.

“While we have strong processes in place to manage the increase in demand, we are calling on the public to help too.

"There is an exceptionally strong community spirit in our area. People have been doing a phenomenal job throughout the pandemic in looking out for neighbours, relatives, and the frail and elderly."

Cathy also stressed that, in the event of a swell of covid patients, each hospital bed has a role to play in fighting the coronavirus.

She added: "In many cases, your best bed is your own in terms of recovery and retaining independence. It’s more important than ever that our hospital beds are available for those who need them most.”

North Somerset Together can be contacted on 01934 427437 or by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/together