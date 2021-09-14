News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Midwives move to new base in children's centre

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 6:30 AM September 14, 2021   
Community midwives in Portishead

Community midwives in Portishead have moved into the St Barnabas Centre. - Credit: North Bristol NHS Trust

Portishead’s community midwife team has moved into a new home.

The team has relocated from Portishead Medical Group to the St Barnabas Centre alongside other services for local families.

Part of the children’s centre has been converted into consulting rooms for women attending their appointments.

The team of nine midwives and three maternity support workers have now transferred to the St Barnabas site, in West Hill.

Maggie Smith, North Bristol NHS Trust community matron, said: “We are delighted to have a lovely new base for our Portishead community midwifery team to see our service users. The team would like to thank the fabulous team at Portishead Medical Group for their excellent working partnership over the years.

“Being in the children’s centre brings a great opportunity to introduce families to the centre and all the facilities, classes and activities available to them here. It feels like a perfect fit for our team and for the families we support. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us in making the move.”


Portishead News

