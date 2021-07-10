Volunteers build greenhouse for hospital wards

Published: 9:00 AM July 10, 2021

Nailsea Shedders with the greenhouse they have built for two hospital wards. - Credit: Stephen Budd

A Nailsea group has built a greenhouse for patients at the Long Fox Psychiatric Unit near Weston.

Nailsea Shedders spent three days putting up the greenhouse, using some recycled wood from an old fence on the site to use as a base.

The facility was donated for patients on the dune and cove wards at the hospital in Grange Road, Uphill. The wards care for patients with dementia and older people suffering from a variety of mental health conditions.

A greenhouse was donated to the ward, but staff did not have time to build it. The Nailsea Shedders group heard about the appeal and were delighted to be able to use their skills to help.

Steve Budd of Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Trust Partnership said: “The greenhouse had sat in the box for far too long so it’s great to see it up and ready for summer.

“I understand there were a few issues with bits missing but the patience and resourcefulness of the Shedders managed to fix it and get it up. This will be a great resource for our occupational therapy team. Staff and patients are very grateful to the Shedders for their hard work and generosity.”

Nailsea Shedders (NS) is a registered charity which runs along the lines of a 'Repair Cafe', affiliated to the United Kingdom Mens Sheds Association (UKMSA). The group welcomes men and women and 40 per cent of the members are female.

The group was set up to enable people to socialise while using their skills to fix, mend, repair and repurpose items.

It helps to reduce social isolation and enables people to share their skills and help the environment by recycling and reusing items which might otherwise be thrown out.

Following Covid-19 and the easing of lockdown, they were the first to develop a 'Click, Collect and Repair Service' (CCR), taking orders within appropriate Governmental guidance and within PPE guidelines, to collect items which need repairing.

To find out more about the group, email nailseashedders2@btinternet.com or contact Nailsea Shedders on Facebook.