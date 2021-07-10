News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Health

Volunteers build greenhouse for hospital wards

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM July 10, 2021   
Nailsea Shedders greenhouse

Nailsea Shedders with the greenhouse they have built for two hospital wards. - Credit: Stephen Budd

A Nailsea group has built a greenhouse for patients at the Long Fox Psychiatric Unit near Weston. 

Nailsea Shedders spent three days putting up the greenhouse, using some recycled wood from an old fence on the site to use as a base. 

The facility was donated for patients on the dune and cove wards at the hospital in Grange Road, Uphill. The wards care for patients with dementia and older people suffering from a variety of mental health conditions.  

A greenhouse was donated to the ward, but staff did not have time to build it. The Nailsea Shedders group heard about the appeal and were delighted to be able to use their skills to help. 

Steve Budd of Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Trust Partnership said: “The greenhouse had sat in the box for far too long so it’s great to see it up and ready for summer.  

“I understand there were a few issues with bits missing but the patience and resourcefulness of the Shedders managed to fix it and get it up. This will be a great resource for our occupational therapy team. Staff and patients are very grateful to the Shedders for their hard work and generosity.” 

Nailsea Shedders (NS) is a registered charity which runs along the lines of a 'Repair Cafe', affiliated to the United Kingdom Mens Sheds Association (UKMSA). The group welcomes men and women and 40 per cent of the members are female. 

Most Read

  1. 1 GreenSeas bin opening ceremony takes place in Portishead
  2. 2 New food and craft fair to showcase local producers
  3. 3 PICTURES: Students hold prom in back garden due to Covid
  1. 4 Pupils offered a lie-in after England's Euro 2020 match
  2. 5 Mass balloon launch across North Somerset
  3. 6 7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final
  4. 7 Donations of summer clothes wanted to support children's hospice
  5. 8 Former Clevedon student heading to space with Richard Branson
  6. 9 Volunteers build greenhouse for hospital wards
  7. 10 Parents of kids with SEND in North Somerset "have to fight for what they need"

The group was set up to enable people to socialise while using their skills to fix, mend, repair and repurpose items. 

It helps to reduce social isolation and enables people to share their skills and help the environment by recycling and reusing items which might otherwise be thrown out. 

Following Covid-19 and the easing of lockdown, they were the first to develop a 'Click, Collect and Repair Service' (CCR), taking orders within appropriate Governmental guidance and within PPE guidelines, to collect items which need repairing. 

To find out more about the group, email nailseashedders2@btinternet.com or contact Nailsea Shedders on Facebook. 

Uphill News
Nailsea News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The NHS is now under intense pressure as a rising number of people are being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. 

Coronavirus

New coronavirus vaccination centre opens as all adults urged to book...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Courthouse

In The Dock

In The Dock

Archant reporter

Logo Icon
Newlands Homes, First dig at Tickenham.

More than 30 zero carbon homes to be built in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon