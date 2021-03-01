Leg Club issues challenge to promote vein health

Published: 4:00 PM March 1, 2021

Nailsea and District Leg Club is encouraging people to take part in a virtual fitness challenge to stay active.

To mark Vein Week, which starts on April 5, the Leg Club is asking people to take part in a challenge to improve their circulation and keep active.

People with certain health conditions may struggle to take part in more strenuous exercise, but the Leg Club 21 Challenge is aimed at getting people moving to keep their limbs healthy and boost their wellbeing.

Suggested activities including leg lifts while sitting on the sofa, walking up and down your stairs, or strolling around the garden.

Participants are being asked to do an activity for 21 seconds, or repeat it 21 times and get someone to film it on their phone.

Videos will be used as part of an online conference during Vein Week to raise awareness of venous disease.

To take part, email your video to ellie.lindsay@legclub.org by March 15.

Nailsea and District Leg Club enables people to access treatments from nurses for a variety of leg conditions in a group setting. The club is