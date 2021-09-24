Baby Etta is first to be born at Clevedon MIU

Published: 2:52 PM September 24, 2021

Baby Etta Reed has made history by becoming the first baby to be born at Clevedon Minor Injury Unit (MIU).

Etta's mum Joni, aged 39, realised her baby was going to arrive early when she and her husband Simon were driving along the M5.

The couple, from Axbridge, were on their way to Oxford to drop Joni's step-son, Jack, at university, when Etta decided to make an appearance.

Simon realised they were close to Clevedon MIU, so he drove Joni straight there, and Etta was born within minutes of their arrival.

Joni said: “I thought we’d better pull over and call 999, but thankfully Simon found the MIU was close to us.

"Had Simon not thought about taking us to the MIU, I wouldn’t have known what to do. Good thing I packed a bag just in case, too, but I forgot the towels!"

Clevedon MIU, which is run by Sirona care & health, usually treats people for minor injuries, such as dressing wounds and grazes, sprains, bruises or broken bones.

But staff were delighted to help Joni give birth to Etta, who weighed a healthy 8lb 4oz.

Joni said: "I can’t thank everyone enough for helping us in our hour of need, and it was literally an hour from start to finish. It would have been a very different experience had the staff not been as amazing, kind and helpful as they were.

"We’d like to pass on our huge gratitude and appreciation to everyone and especially to Debbie Galbraith (healthcare assistant) who gave me so much encouragement and support. I wouldn’t have got through it without her.”

Staff members who also helped deliver Etta included nurse Sue Muncaster, emergency nurse practitioner Heidi Sutton, and paramedic Mark Singleton.

Helen Stevens, same day urgent care clinical manager from Sirona care & health, said: “We all send our congratulations to Joni and Simon on the safe arrival of baby Etta and to thank them for making our day at Clevedon. We have never delivered a baby in the unit before, but were all so delighted to have been able to help them.”

Etta was born on September 10 and mum and baby were checked by the maternity team at St Michael's Hospital in Bristol before being discharged home.