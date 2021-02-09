Trainee nurse running 70 miles in aid of blood bikes

Published: 10:51 AM February 9, 2021

A trainee nursing associate from Sirona care and health’s community rapid response team is aiming to run 70 miles to raise money for a blood bike charity.

Hayley Bosley, from Clevedon, is running 2.5 miles every day this month - the equivalent of running the length of Clevedon Pier 363 times.

She is raising money for Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service which provides a free motorcycle courier service to deliver blood and other vital equipment to hospitals across the South West.

They work closely with Sirona’s community rapid response teams in North Somerset and Bristol, who prevent unnecessary admissions to hospital by providing 24-hour intensive nursing assessment and support.

Hayley said: "Without these riders, people in the community would not be able to be treated quickly and appropriately. They help reduce hospital admissions which at the current time is the best result.

"I would love to raise as much money as possible to ensure our teams can continue to work together and provide the best care across our communities."

To donate to the cause, click here.