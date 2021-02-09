News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Health

Trainee nurse running 70 miles in aid of blood bikes

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:51 AM February 9, 2021   
Hayley Bosley

Hayley is running 2.5 miles a day this month. - Credit: Hayley Bosley

A trainee nursing associate from Sirona care and health’s community rapid response team is aiming to run 70 miles to raise money for a blood bike charity.

Hayley Bosley, from Clevedon, is running 2.5 miles every day this month - the equivalent of running the length of Clevedon Pier 363 times.

She is raising money for Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service which provides a free motorcycle courier service to deliver blood and other vital equipment to hospitals across the South West.

They work closely with Sirona’s community rapid response teams in North Somerset and Bristol, who prevent unnecessary admissions to hospital by providing 24-hour intensive nursing assessment and support. 

Hayley said: "Without these riders, people in the community would not be able to be treated quickly and appropriately. They help reduce hospital admissions which at the current time is the best result.

"I would love to raise as much money as possible to ensure our teams can continue to work together and provide the best care across our communities."

To donate to the cause, click here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Care service supporting people at home during lockdown
  2. 2 Suspended prison sentence for pub landlord over health and safety failings
  3. 3 Village pub put on the market
  1. 4 Poetry project launched to boost children's literacy skills
  2. 5 Fundraisers encouraged to sign up for Nailsea Charity Walks
  3. 6 Trainee nurse running 70 miles in aid of blood bikes
  4. 7 Clevedon fitness instructor offers fress online classes
  5. 8 Nursery school hides time capsule in wall
  6. 9 New coronavirus rapid testing site and longer opening hours
  7. 10 Family man 'tremendously missed' by all who knew him
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead Town's Nathan Trueman

Portishead Town captain Trueman on 'heart-breaking' cancer diagnosis

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Lara Tang.

Mental Health

Lara supports young people with more than 140 mental health care packages

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Dark brown L-shaped bungalow with dormer window on left and triple garage block on right with paved drive in front with shrubs and trees

Global | Ad Feature

Award-winning, versatile home with views

By Karen Richards

person
Model house with design drawings.

'Speculative' proposal to build 500 homes in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus