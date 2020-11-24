Published: 6:00 PM November 25, 2020

Many Hart dons a new short hairstyle after raising more than £1,600 by shaving off her long hair - Credit: Mandy Hart

A Clevedon care home worker has raised more than £1,600 for charity by letting her colleagues and residents shave off her hair as part of a fun day challenge.

Senior carer at Elm View Bupa Care Home, Mandy Hart, initially hoped to raise £200 in funds for St Peter’s Hospice, which offers daily vital care and support.

This target was superseded when Mandy collected £831.12, thanks to the generosity of her friends, family, colleagues and neighbours; this total was matched by Bupa - her employers of 14 years.

- Credit: Mandy Hart

Mandy who is an engagement champion at Elm View, chose to complete the sponsored challenge for the hospice as a way of giving something back and saying thank you for the invaluable support staff there have given to Elm View residents over the years.

St Peter’s Hospice is an adult hospice, caring for people across North Somerset with life-limiting illnesses.

Mandy has worked in the care industry for 15 years.

Reflecting on her fundraising, she said: “The care staff at the hospice have been incredibly generous over the years, offering their advice and expertise.

"With so many charities struggling to raise funds during these difficult times, I felt this bold and brave gesture would not only raise awareness of the fantastic work St. Peter’s Hospice does, but also help raise funds to support its vital work.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me through this challenge and donated to make it all worth it – I’m thrilled to have more than tripled my original target.”

Home manager at Elm View Bupa Care Home, Heather Squires, said: “We are so proud of the fantastic efforts Mandy has gone to in raising money for St Peter’s.

"She has always had beautiful long hair and we are in awe of her for making the brave decision to chop it off for charity.”

- Credit: Mandy Hart

Mandy added: “We pride ourselves in delivering the best care possible to our residents at Elm View, but it is also essential to have hospices like St Peter’s nearby to deliver specialist care to those who need it.”