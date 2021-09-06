Cadbury House column - Chance to try 

Published: 11:23 AM September 6, 2021

With the school summer holidays now over, many families will be getting back to some form of normal routine.

Bearing that in mind, a lot of people will be looking to up the ante in terms of perhaps doing more exercise to improve their fitness and maybe shed a bit of weight in the process.

However, with the nights drawing in, going for a run, cycle or walk in the dark isn’t perhaps as appealing as it might be in the summer months, so many people look towards joining a local health club or gym to help achieve their goals.

But where to start? For those who have gone to a local sports centre for a class or to use the pool or gym it’s like a duck taking to water. For those however who might not be as confident or haven’t used a local health club before then the prospect of taking part in a class or doing a workout can seem quite daunting.

Jason Eaton, general manager at the club and spa at Cadbury House understands people’s concerns but wants to reassure any potential gym goers that there is absolutely nothing to worry about.

Jason said: “The main thing according to Jason is that you enjoy your exercise and make the most of achieving your goals and no one should be put off by attending a spin class, yoga session, swim or just having a work-out in the gym.

“Just ignore everyone else. You’re there to do some exercise and enjoy yourself and you’ll feel much better afterwards.

“Anyone joining a health club will should go through an induction. This means the instructors can get to understand what it is members want to achieve. They will then put in place a programme that suits that individual so I would advocate making the most of this session.

“Also, never be afraid to ask for assistance. The instructors are there to help and will show you all there is to know about the equipment and give you expert help on techniques.

“If you’re a bit conscientious about going in alone, then taking part in a group class is a great way to build up your confidence. There’s a full programme of classes for all abilities which means there’s something for everyone.

“Finally, never let anyone else put you off enjoying a work out. The benefits of exercise are great for mental health as well as self-esteem.

“Here at Cadbury House we’re a friendly bunch so there’s no excuse. And for those who might want a little taster, we’re planning an open week from September 12 so anyone who wants to come a try out a class or to use the gym is more than welcome.

“Our open weekend is on a registration basis, but it’ll be a great way for anyone to come and see what we’re all about.”