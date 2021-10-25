Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name

Published: 5:00 PM October 25, 2021

The two NHS charities in Bristol and Weston have merged under a new name. - Credit: Nicci Peet Photography

Two NHS charities in Bristol and Weston have merged under a new name.

Above & Beyond and Weston Area Charitable Trust have become one charity for the whole of University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW).

The charity will be known as Bristol and Weston Hospitals Charity and will represent all 10 hospitals within the trust.

The move that will see thousands more patients and NHS staff benefit from new opportunities and support.

Paul Kearney, chief executive of Bristol and Weston Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re delighted that following the trust’s merger last year to become UHBW, the charities have now been able to join forces too.

“As a team we have been supporting the city centre hospitals in Bristol for 47 years and the passion to support the NHS runs deeply through us all.

“There’s no greater feeling than the knowledge that we have made a difference to the lives of so many people. Having Weston General Hospital in our charity family will enable us to do great things for even more patients in Bristol, Weston and across the South West.”