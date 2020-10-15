Win a health club membership for two worth £1,400

The clubandspa at Cadbury House in Congresbury is giving readers the chance to win a 12-month membership for two.

Exercise has become even more important during the pandemic – helping people to boost their mental wellbeing, relieve stress and stay healthy.

Staying fit and healthy protects people against a variety of illnesses including heart disease, stroke, diabetes and Covid-19.

Regular exercise also benefits mental health by reducing stress, alleviating anxiety, enhancing brain power, improving sleep and relaxation and releasing mood-boosting endorphins.

As we move into the colder, darker months of the year, it is even more important to take part in activities to benefit your physical and mental health.

To help people remain fit and active during the pandemic, theclubandspa at Cadbury House is giving readers the chance to win a 12-month joint membership, worth more £1,400, for them and a friend or family member.

Theclubandspa at Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, has been approved as ‘Safe to Trade’ following an audit conducted by the Government backed health and safety organisation, Shield Safety Group.

The certification means members and guests can enjoy their training, spa treatments and meals in Marco Pierre White’s Bardolino Pizzeria, safe in the knowledge that everything has been done to ensure their health and wellbeing.

With more than 230 weekly classes, a newly spaced out gym area packed with cardio and resistance machines, separate free weights areas and a 20 metre swimming pool, theclubandspa has facilities to suit all levels of fitness.

To be in with a chance of winning the membership, answer the following question:

The competition deadline is October 23 at 10am and by entering you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the company about it.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

