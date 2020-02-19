Advanced search

Have your say on future of sports centres, libraries and other public services

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 February 2020

People are being encouraged to take part in the consultation.

People are being encouraged to take part in the consultation.

Public services including libraries, sports centres, parks and garden waste are going under the microscope.

North Somerset Council has launched a number of consultations on its services to ensure they are meeting the needs of the public.

The authority is also looking to partner up with community organisations to make services sustainable and more efficient.

Cllr Caritas Charles, the council's executive member whose portfolio includes community engagement and consultation, said: "As we develop our strategies, we want to be positive and ambitious for our services while being clear that we have to work differently to maintain a much-valued level of service enjoyed by people in North Somerset.

"We are committed to being open and transparent, and to develop our future plans it is crucial that we engage with residents and other stakeholders to inform decisions about the future."

The Your Neighbourhood consultation will look at libraries, leisure and sports centres, street cleansing, parks and open spaces and garden waste.

Cllr Charles added: "We have chosen to group these consultations together so that we can understand the bigger picture for your neighbourhood as well as showing how each proposal or strategy works on its own.

"We need your views to shape what comes next in these services.

"We are particularly interested in hearing your ideas about how the council could work alongside local communities and stakeholders to create effective partnerships, pool resources where possible and take advantage of income generation opportunities to make valued services as efficient and sustainable as possible."

People are being encouraged to take part in the consultation by filling in the online surveys or by going along to one of the engagement sessions.

Sessions will take place at Nailsea's tithe barn on March 9, at Somerset Hall, in The Precinct in Portishead on March 12, at The Barn, in Great Western Road in Clevedon on March 17, and at Yatton library and children's centre, in High Street, on March 18. All sessions will take place from 6pm to 8pm.

For details, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/yourneighbourhood

