Views wanted on new car parking charges

Charges are being introduced at car parks in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead this year and North Somerset Council wants to hear people's views on how they should be introduced.

The council's executive agreed to these changes in January, but before the plans are finalised the authority is asking for feedback from communities to help design the best approach for each area.

The changes, which were drawn up by a cross-political party working group in response to residents' calls for a fairer approach to parking, will also see some tariffs reduced on roads and in car parks in Weston.

Councillor Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for parking, said: "Councillors from across our area have created these proposals to put forward a plan to manage parking in the fairest way and help encourage lower carbon choices in line with our climate emergency declaration.

"Representatives from all our towns were involved and we also wrote to all town and parish councils at an early stage to understand any issues.

"Now we want to get community feedback on the best way to make these proposals work. For example, how far should charging extend, and what roads should be included? What hours are right for each area, and what are the best tariffs to offer?"

North Somerset Council is set to spend £760,000 on the changes which will see pay and display machines at the Clevedon Road long-stay car park in Nailsea and at Roath Road and High Street car parks in Portishead.

In Clevedon, pay and display charges could be introduced at Marson Road car park and both car parks off Great Western Road, along with various streets including Hill Road.

Charges could be introduced at the Lake Grounds in future.

The consultation will be open from until March 31.

Once all the feedback has been collected, detailed proposals will be developed for each area.

People can log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/carparkingreview to feedback on how charges will be introduced.