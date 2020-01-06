Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police have renewed their appeal to help trace a missing Irishman with links to Portishead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Lynch, from Dublin, was visiting a friend in the town and was last seen in Bristol on December 23.

The 45-year-old failed to catch his flight home and has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since December 22.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: "Kevin's disappearance is out of character, especially as he is not familiar with the area.

"Officers have now established that he travelled into Bristol and was seen in the Anchor Road/Millennium Square area of the city."

Lynch has been described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent.

He was wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes when he was last seen by his friends.

People who have seen Lynch or have any information about his whereabouts can call the force on 101 and quote reference 5219295362.