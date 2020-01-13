Funds raised for Harvey Hext Trust

Ken Gascoigne and Ann Royce holding the cheque Archant

A business in Clevedon has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity by selling homemade jams and chutneys.

Ann Royce, who made the products, and Ken Gascoigne set up a stall at Clevedon Market that made £220 for Harvey Hext Trust-A Siblings Wish.

Ken said: "It was nice to raise money for children in need.

"On the day, we helped to raise awareness of the charity."

The Harvey Hext Trust provides children with personalised memory boxes to each bereaved sibling in the family.

Each box costs £200 depending on design and is delivered to the family home.

The charity is named after Harvey Hext, who passed away in 2015 after battling an aggressive sarcoma.

His siblings, Olivia and Spencer, received memory boxes when he passed away.

For more information, www.asiblingswish.com