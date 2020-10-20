Advanced search

Harvest tea door-to-door delivery for the elderly in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 17:10 20 October 2020

Harvest Tea delivered by Clevedon Lions Club to elderly residents throughout the town.

Archant

Clevedon Lions delivered free ceam teas to elderly residents after their usual harvest celebration was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The packages contained mugs, tea bags, a scone, jam, clotted cream and chocolates and kind members delivered the gifts to people across the town.

Clevedon Lion’s press officer, Frieda Pollock, said: “Every year, Clevedon Lions treat the elderly of the town to a free harvest tea.

“The occasion usually consists of afternoon tea, entertainment and a free raffle; this is to show our appreciation to the older generation in our community.

“Due to the current pandemic and restrictions, it has not been possible for this to take place this year.

“It was decided, that instead of inviting the elderly to come and join us, we would deliver the tea to them to enjoy in their own home.”

