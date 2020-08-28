Residential home praised for top-quality care throughout pandemic
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 August 2020
Harbour Residential Care Centre
Care home staff have been praised for their top-quality care of vulnerable people at ‘the most difficult time imaginable’.
Judy Pride celebrated the efforts of Harbour Residential Care Centre in Portishead, where her 92-year-old father stayed for two weeks while his live-in carer took holiday.
She praised home manager Samuel Okello and his ‘outstanding team’ for their ‘excellent handling’ of the Covid-19 pandemic, and confirmed the centre has never seen a case of coronavirus.
Judy said: “We have been delighted with the care my father has received at Harbour Residential, and he would like to say a big thank you to all the lovely staff and the chef who produced such plentiful, high-quality food at every meal. The home feels like a home-from-home, where all the staff and residents are a family.”
Home manager Samuel expressed his ‘sincerest gratitude’ to Judy for her kind words.
