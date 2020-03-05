Advanced search

First anniversary celebrated at Harbour Residential

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 March 2020

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre

A Portishead care home has celebrated its first anniversary under new ownership.

Harbour Residential celebrated its first anniversary in February.

Older people living at the Harbour Residential Care Centre played a variety of games including a paper-plate race and caterpillar balloon race on February 27.

Residents were given party hats and poppers to get into the party spirit and enjoyed spending time with their families.

Home manager at Harbour Residential Care Centre, Samuel Okello, said: "Our staff are committed to going above and beyond to ensure we give the highest quality of care, making Harbour Residential a home away from home for our residents.

"This first-anniversary event provided us with an opportunity to present our warm and friendly home to the community and our residents' relatives."

The home also wanted to say a 'huge thank you' to Paul, Melinda, Jenny, Natalia and Neve for organising the event.

