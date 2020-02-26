PICTURES: Care home celebrates Valentine's Day party
PUBLISHED: 17:27 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 26 February 2020
Harbour Residential Care Centre
A care home in Portishead threw a party to commemorate the most romantic day of the year.
Residents created handmade, personalised love hearts and they were each presented with a single red rose and chocolates at the event.
Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road, served a meal to its guests in care while they enjoyed listening to live music.
Residents were invited to play party games at the centre on February 13, and rose petals were scattered across the floor which lead people to their seats at the venue.
A spokesman for Harbour said: "Harbour Residential celebrated Valentine's Day with the biggest party to date.
"All attendees were treated to a meal and party games, while enjoying live music."
Harbour Residential offers rooms to 108 residents and specialises in caring for people with Alzheimer's, epilepsy, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.