Care home prepares recycled garden for residents this summer

Published: 2:46 PM June 4, 2021

Harbour Residential Care Centre has created a vegetable patch in its recycled garden to continue its sustainability promise to protect the environment.

Senior maintenance manager Paul Bennett and housekeeper Melinda Boganyi brought the garden to life. Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

The garden was created at the home, in Harbour Road, during the first lockdown as part of its going green initiative, as well as to create a calming space for residents to relax in.

In keeping with the environmentally-friendly theme, a range of furniture made from recycled material was put in place, including benches made from recycled pallets, hanging baskets from plastic bottles and a no-entry sign created from a Zimmer frame feature in the garden.

The garden at Harbour Residential Care Centre. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

This year, Harbour Residential has focused its attention on growing more vegetables, which will be used to supply and support the in-home kitchen. The team has created a vegetable patch, which uses compost as well as recycled grass clippings from the lawn to create fertile soil.

The home is already on its way to being self-sufficient for some vegetables, as more than 40 tomato plants, beans, pea, potatoes and cabbages have already been planted in the garden.

Harbour Residential Care Centre senior maintenance manager, Paul Bennett, said: “We are so pleased to further-develop our gardens for both residents and staff to enjoy for their second summer.

“The addition of our vegetable patch is so important in the home continuing its mission to go green, live sustainably and help the environment as much as possible.”